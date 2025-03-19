Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale event starts next week and just ahead of that, we've found a huge Lego Star Wars deal. The 599-piece set is now 28% off and under $58, one of its lowest-ever prices.

Save 28% on Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle when you grab it on Amazon.

One of the largest (in terms of percentage) Lego Star Wars deals available at the minute, you can grab Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle which comes with minifigures of the Jedi, Sabine Wren and two others. It's ideal for Padawans to build and for fans of the Disney Plus hit show, "Ahsoka". Check out the set in more detail below but if you want to see what other offers are out there, scroll through our pages for Lego deals and Lego space deals.

Image 1 of 1 Ahsoka Tano's red and grey T-6 Jedi shuttle as a Lego model is on a plain white background with minifigures in front of the ship and a product box behind it. (Image credit: Amazon)

At this stage, you may be wondering what this set offers you for your credits. First and foremost, it looks cool. The red coloring makes it look striking and it stands out on display, despite only measuring 3.5 in (10 cm) high, 10.5 in (27 cm) in length and 9 in (24 cm) wide.

But, with this being suitable for padawans aged nine and above, it does come with playable features too. The cockpit opens and the wings adjust for flight and landing mode, making interactive play more engaging. It also has compartments for weapons and tools and two stud shooters, giving it more of a likeness to that seen in the TV show. The Jedi, Ahsoka is included as a minifigure, with two lightsabers and Sabine Wren is also included with blaster pistols. As well as those two, you also get Marrok and Professor Huyang minifigures.

Key features: Four minifigures including Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, adjustable wings, opening cockpit, stud shooters, a weapons and tools compartment and 599 pieces in total.

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: The MSRP for this set is $79.99 and that's what it's going for on Lego's own site. The lowest we've ever seen this set is $57.89, making this current deal genuinely good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $57.90 | Walmart: $66.94 | Best Buy: $79.99

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a reasonably priced Lego Star Wars set that offers both display and play potential.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a collector or a Lego Star Wars fan looking to splash the cash on a serious set that's going to wow people when put on display.

