Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted

The 599-piece Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle is 28% off and all but its lowest-ever price, just ahead of Amazon's Spring Deal Days event.

A Lego Spaceship in red and grey with four minifigures in front of it are placed in front of the product box which is in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left.
Change this image and add a caption (Image credit: Future/Amazon)

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale event starts next week and just ahead of that, we've found a huge Lego Star Wars deal. The 599-piece set is now 28% off and under $58, one of its lowest-ever prices.

Save 28% on Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle when you grab it on Amazon.

One of the largest (in terms of percentage) Lego Star Wars deals available at the minute, you can grab Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle which comes with minifigures of the Jedi, Sabine Wren and two others. It's ideal for Padawans to build and for fans of the Disney Plus hit show, "Ahsoka". Check out the set in more detail below but if you want to see what other offers are out there, scroll through our pages for Lego deals and Lego space deals.

Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle
Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle: was $79.99 now $57.88 at Amazon

Save 28% on a brilliant Lego Star Wars set that comes with 599 pieces, four minifigures (including Ahsoka Tano with lightsabers) and playable features like an opening cockpit, stud shooters and weapons compartments.

View Deal
Image 1 of 1
A red and grey Lego spaceship with a product box featuring the spaceship and the "Star Wars" and "Lego" logos behind it with minifigures in front, all on a plain white background.
Ahsoka Tano's red and grey T-6 Jedi shuttle as a Lego model is on a plain white background with minifigures in front of the ship and a product box behind it.(Image credit: Amazon)

At this stage, you may be wondering what this set offers you for your credits. First and foremost, it looks cool. The red coloring makes it look striking and it stands out on display, despite only measuring 3.5 in (10 cm) high, 10.5 in (27 cm) in length and 9 in (24 cm) wide.

But, with this being suitable for padawans aged nine and above, it does come with playable features too. The cockpit opens and the wings adjust for flight and landing mode, making interactive play more engaging. It also has compartments for weapons and tools and two stud shooters, giving it more of a likeness to that seen in the TV show. The Jedi, Ahsoka is included as a minifigure, with two lightsabers and Sabine Wren is also included with blaster pistols. As well as those two, you also get Marrok and Professor Huyang minifigures.

Key features: Four minifigures including Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, adjustable wings, opening cockpit, stud shooters, a weapons and tools compartment and 599 pieces in total.

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: The MSRP for this set is $79.99 and that's what it's going for on Lego's own site. The lowest we've ever seen this set is $57.89, making this current deal genuinely good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $57.90 | Walmart: $66.94 | Best Buy: $79.99

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a reasonably priced Lego Star Wars set that offers both display and play potential.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a collector or a Lego Star Wars fan looking to splash the cash on a serious set that's going to wow people when put on display.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 

Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

