Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted

One of the largest (in terms of percentage) Lego Star Wars deals available at the minute, you can grab Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle which comes with minifigures of the Jedi, Sabine Wren and two others. It's ideal for Padawans to build and for fans of the Disney Plus hit show, "Ahsoka". Check out the set in more detail below but if you want to see what other offers are out there, scroll through our pages for Lego deals and Lego space deals.
Save 28% on a brilliant Lego Star Wars set that comes with 599 pieces, four minifigures (including Ahsoka Tano with lightsabers) and playable features like an opening cockpit, stud shooters and weapons compartments.
At this stage, you may be wondering what this set offers you for your credits. First and foremost, it looks cool. The red coloring makes it look striking and it stands out on display, despite only measuring 3.5 in (10 cm) high, 10.5 in (27 cm) in length and 9 in (24 cm) wide.
But, with this being suitable for padawans aged nine and above, it does come with playable features too. The cockpit opens and the wings adjust for flight and landing mode, making interactive play more engaging. It also has compartments for weapons and tools and two stud shooters, giving it more of a likeness to that seen in the TV show. The Jedi, Ahsoka is included as a minifigure, with two lightsabers and Sabine Wren is also included with blaster pistols. As well as those two, you also get Marrok and Professor Huyang minifigures.
Key features: Four minifigures including Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, adjustable wings, opening cockpit, stud shooters, a weapons and tools compartment and 599 pieces in total.
Product launched: September 2023
Price history: The MSRP for this set is $79.99 and that's what it's going for on Lego's own site. The lowest we've ever seen this set is $57.89, making this current deal genuinely good value.
Price comparison: Amazon: $57.90 | Walmart: $66.94 | Best Buy: $79.99
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a reasonably priced Lego Star Wars set that offers both display and play potential.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're a collector or a Lego Star Wars fan looking to splash the cash on a serious set that's going to wow people when put on display.
