You can still get 73% Starz for three months and watch some Marvel content following the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement

News
By published

This streaming deal is a great alternative to Disney Plus as you can get three months of Starz for just $2.99 and watch Marvel content for less.

A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner
Change this image and add a caption (Image credit: Starz)

You can save 73% on three months of Starz TV and watch some of the Marvel movies ahead, following the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement and ahead of the release of "Thunderbolts".

Get 73% off Starz for three months when you sign up via their site.

This is one of the best streaming deals available and although you won't be able to watch all the Marvel movies in order with a subscription to Starz, you will be able to watch movies including "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier". Of course, Starz has other sci-fi hits to choose from and a wider streaming library. Three months is perfect as it gives you time to watch these Marvel movies and enjoy something cool to watch without committing long-term or investing too heavily in a subscription.

Starz Streaming Servcie
Starz Streaming Servcie: was $10.99 now $2.99 at starz.com

Save 73% on three months of a streaming service. How often can you say that!? With Starz, you can stream some of the Marvel movies, but also the Jurassic Park movies ahead of the upcoming "Jurassic World: Rebirth". And there are other top sci-fi titles like the newer "Ghostbusters" movies and "Borderlands".

View Deal
Image 1 of 3
Avengers Age of Ultron_Marvel
The Avengers stood side-by-side inside a cave-like building in the movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron.(Image credit: Marvel)

With the cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday still generating excitement among fans and the release of Marvel's new movie, Thunderbolts, coming up, there's never been a better time to catch up on the Marvel movies. If you don't want a Disney Plus subscription, 73% off Starz for three months is the way to go.

Of course, there's more to Starz than just Marvel movies. They also have the Jurassic Park movies and "Jurassic World: Dominion," which is ideal if you're thinking about watching the new Jurassic World movie in July.

Aside from movies from these two titanic franchises, Starz also has sci-fi titles, including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," some of the "Resident Evil" movies from the 2000s and the more recent Ghostbuster movies. Three months at $2.99/month gives you time to enjoy what's available without having to invest too heavily. We think it's great value.

Key features: 73% discount for three months, some Marvel movies, Spider-Man movies (pre-Tom Holland), Venom movies, Jurassic Park movies, Ghostbuster movies and more.

Price history: Before today's deal, Starz usually costs $10.99, so to get their service for just $2.99 a month is great value.

✅ Buy it if: You want a streaming deal, you want to watch some sci-fi content without paying too much or you just want something cool to watch.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want all the Marvel movies, in which case you'll need a Disney Plus subscription.

