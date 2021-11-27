This Boeing Starliner building set from Cobi is 19% off with this Cyber Monday deal

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft may not be flying astronauts to the International Space Station anytime soon, but this buildable replica has already launched into Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner toy block building set by the Polish toymaker Cobi is 19% off on Amazon right now, down to $22.80 from its usual price of $27.99.

With accent stickers and several movable parts, this replica looks pretty authentic. (However, the toy features only five seats, while the real Starliner spacecraft is made to seat up to seven passengers.) The building set comes with 227 blocks as well as two astronaut minifigures clad in realistic, blue Boeing flight suits.

The two included minifigures appear to be (loosely) based on Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who had been assigned to fly on the first and second crewed Starliner missions, respectively, at the time this set was released. (Cobi has not specified or confirmed this detail, however, and Ferguson has since withdrawn from his Starliner mission.)

Not included in Cobi's Starliner building set is the European service module which will provide the power and propulsion elements for the capsule, or the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that is set to launch the capsule into space.

Boeing's first uncrewed Starliner mission failed to reach the International Space Station with its debut uncrewed test flight in 2019, and the company is now targeting to launch its second attempt, a mission called Orbital Flight Test 2, sometime in the first half of 2022.

