Brace yourself for Clone Force 99's return with 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2

Bolting back into the limelight on Disney+, those brawling commandos of Clone Force 99 known as The Bad Batch are barreling into their 16-episode second season, which just charged onto the House of Mouse’s streaming service on Jan. 4.

Engineered by Lucasfilm Animation and the fertile imagination of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars’" and "The Mandalorian's" Dave Filoni, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" centers on the chaotic misadventures and perilous interstellar missions of four enhanced commando clones named Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Tech, who were originally introduced in "The Clone Wars" animated series. These specialized soldiers were conceived using the genetic material of legendary bounty hunter Jango Fett.

Joining the assault team is their unmodified young female clone apprentice, Omega.

Poster for the new season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official Season 2 description:

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."

"The Bad Batch" is led by the uncanny vocal talents of Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker ("American Dad!") voicing the whole Bad Batch squad and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang ("Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462") portraying Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") is back as Cid, Noshir Dalal ("The Owl House") makes a Vice Admiral Rampart cameo, and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws") co-stars as Phee Genoa.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is executive produced by Dave Filoni, with Athena Portillo ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Star Wars Resistance") and Carrie Beck ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars Rebels”).

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2 is currently available to view on Disney+.