'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 trailer means more mutated mercenary mayhem

They're going to need a bigger starship!

2023 is shaping up to be a monumental year for "Star Wars" on Disney+ with a fully loaded cargo hold packed with sci-fi series like "The Mandalorian" Season 3, "Ahsoka," "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," "Star Wars: The Acolyte," and "Star Wars: Visions" all charging confidently onto the House of Mouse's streaming platform.

But one of the most beloved and underappreciated of Disney+'s upcoming "Star Wars" offerings is the second season of "The Bad Batch," with its rambunctious team of modified mercenaries landing on Jan. 4, 2023. This fresh Season 2 trailer was recently delivered by the folks at Disney+ and it's a killer preview of the show's synthesis of superb art and engaging storytelling.

Related: Everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3: release date, plot & more

A still from "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2. (Image credit: Disney+)

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Get a 7-day free trial, then $6.99 per month (opens in new tab) Watch "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and every single Star Wars TV show and movie from "A New Hope" to "The Rise of Skywalker."

Lucasfilm Animation's "The Bad Batch" originally premiered on May 4, 2021 as a spinoff of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," with executive producer Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars") steering the series into uncharted "Star Wars" territory.

"The Bad Batch's" Clone Force 99 consists of four enhanced commandos named Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech and their unmodified female clone apprentice, Omega, as they reunite with old friends, lost comrades, and ominous foes during their harrowing outer space adventures.

Promotional art for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2 on Disney+. (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official Season 2 synopsis:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Season 2 showcases the vocal talents of Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker ("American Dad!") as the entire Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang ("Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462") as Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") returns as Cid, Noshir Dalal ("The Owl House") guest stars as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws") debuts in the series as Phee Genoa.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is again executive produced by Dave Filoni, with Athena Portillo ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Star Wars Resistance") and Carrie Beck ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars Rebels") Rau also serves as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz acting as story editor.

"The Bad Batch's" 16-episode Season 2 storms onto Disney+ on Jan. 4, 2023.