Beck teams up with NASA and AI for 'Hyperspace' visual album experience

Grammy award-winning artist Beck took an ethereal journey to the stars for his 2019 record "Hyperspace." Now, he has taken this cosmic journey a giant leap forward in a collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and artificial intelligence creatives OSK. The result: A visual album experience titled "Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration."

The new visual album, unveiled today (Aug. 12), is an "interstellar journey combining publicly available NASA mission images, curated with assistance from NASA JPL, visualizations, animations and data with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence tech," with Hyperspace's songs as the soundtrack," according to a Beck statement.

To launch "Hyperspace: A.I. Explorations," Beck premiered a bonus track from "Hyperspace" titled "I Am The Cosmos (42420)," on Aug. 12 on Youtube along with videos for the rest of the songs. For “I am the Cosmos,” the press release explains that it uses "A.I. footage trained on NASA black hole and star data." You can watch the video below.

Related: The best space music videos ever: A rockin' chart countdown

Beck's fascination with space is self-evident with song titles like "Stratosphere," "Stars," "Everlasting Nothing" and "Dark Places" on "Hyperspace."

"I think each song is kind of a different way that different people 'hyperspace' - we escape from the reality that we're all dealing with," Beck said in a statement.

The imagery and visualizations used on the visual album experience are from NASA's rock stars of space: the Hubble Space Telescope ; Solar Dynamics Observatory; Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter; Cassini-Huygens; Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite; Juno and more. These missions have all delivered stunning views of our solar system and universe.

Tomorrow, August 12th @ 9am PT 🌌#Hyperspace2020 launches in collaboration with @NASA & @NASAJPL.https://t.co/5YUvodMxZ7 pic.twitter.com/7Pgy0zJwPiAugust 11, 2020

NASA's visual archives were scoured by OSK using "unique A.I. utilizing computer vision, machine learning and Generative Adversarial neural Networks (GAN)" and it "began creating its own visions of our universe," Beck representatives wrote in the statement.

Get ready to go into #Hyperspace2020 ✨@beck merges science with art using AI to transform @NASA mission data into a visual album. Follow @NASASolarSystem and visit https://t.co/I27gRiMAgj to learn more about these space destinations and the missions exploring them.📹: @beck pic.twitter.com/SlmTWK2FUeAugust 12, 2020

🔴 On Mars, @NASAPersevere will use artificial intelligence to explore the Red Planet. 🌍 On Earth, @Beck is using A.I. & NASA data to explore the arts! Curious why? Comment your❓ about A.I. now for a chance to be answered by Beck or our rover expert in an #AskNASA video. pic.twitter.com/R28TX79mzuAugust 12, 2020

For all things "Hyperspace," visit Beck's website: http://hyperspace.beck.com/.

Follow Steve Spaleta on Twitter and Instagram. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.