'Beavis And Butt-head Do The Universe' trailer launches cartoon 'icons' across space (and time)

The wave of '80s nostalgia that was spawned by Netflix's "Stranger Things" back in 2016 has now given way to remembrances of that most awesome of decades, the '90s!

And what better pair to represent that fun-filled era than the annoyingly endearing pair of heavy metal-loving losers, Beavis and Butt-head. These hormone-driven, bathroom humor-spewing buddies that were once everywhere on MTV have been resurrected by Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and will star in a new animated movie titled "Beavis And Butt-head Do The Universe" streaming June 23. You can watch the hilarious official trailer above.

Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe is launching 1990s cartoon nostalgia across space and time on June 23. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The official description defines this rowdy project as "perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made," as Beavis and Butt-head find themselves sentenced to Space Camp by a visionary judge back in 1998. This results in the obnoxious delinquents taking a wild ride on the space shuttle that leads to disasters of epic proportion.

When their spacecraft passes through a black hole after they press a bunch of wrong buttons and reemerge in the year 2022, these relics of less politically correct times clash with the ubiquitous magic of iPhones, desperately try to score with chicks, and become hunted targets of Deep State government agents.

Beavis and Butt-head some freakish (or are they enlightened) versions of themselves in "Beavis and Butt-head Do The Universe" on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Created and voiced by filmmaker Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-head first assaulted the world with their bad-boy brand of slacker humor back in 1992 in the animated short "Frog Baseball."

It was shown as part of MTV's block of experimental adult animation called Liquid Television, and led to the network approving a full series that aired for seven seasons from 1993-1997. The cutting-edge show was revived for an eighth season that ran from October to December of 2011.

Over the years, Beavis and Butt-head were featured in many MTV music video commentaries, usually talking about farts, boobs, and butts, and starred in their own feature-length theatrical film in 1996 titled "Beavis and Butt-head Do America (opens in new tab)" that took in $63 million at the box office.

Just in the nick of time when we can all use a good solid dose of moronic humor, "Beavis And Butt-head Do The Universe" airs on the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) streaming platform starting June 23.