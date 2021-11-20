Watch the entire Beaver Moon lunar eclipse in 1 minute time-lapse

An incredible timelapse video from Los Angeles captures the Beaver Moon during its dramatic partial eclipse Friday (Nov. 19).

Taken from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the video shows the moon gradually growing darker and then at its peak (which appears to be through haze), turning a slight red.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse saw the moon 97% covered by Earth's shadow at its peak at 4:02 am EST (9:02 GMT), and was potentially visible to millions of stargazers across North America, Central and South America, as well as parts of Australia, Europe and Asia.

This diagram shows the stages of the partial lunar eclipse on Nov. 18-19, 2021. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Even though it wasn't a true "blood moon," or total eclipse, the moon was deep enough in the Earth's darker shadow (the umbra) and turned red due to the refraction of light in our planet's atmosphere.

But as you can see in the video, the red only was visible for part of the event. The full moon first entered Earth's penumbral (its outer, fainter shadow) at 1:02 am EST (6:02 GMT), and the umbral phase began about an hour and fifteen minutes later, when the moon started to noticeably darken at its southern limb.

The next eclipse of the moon will be a total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022. It will be best visible from South America and the U.S. and Canadian northeast.

