'Avatar: The Way of Water': Dive into its immersive final trailer (video)

As ice storms and early snowfalls herald the start of winter here on Earth, our geeky thoughts naturally turn to the warm tropical destination of Pandora and its white sandy beaches and turquoise oceans as showcased in this final release trailer for 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Packed with fresh footage and exotic imagery of blue-skinned natives and amphibious creatures, this new peek at director James Cameron’s long-awaited $250 million sequel to 2009's record-breaking "Avatar" lures viewers further into its colorful worldbuilding. The film drops Dec. 16 as the first of four sequels that furthers the epic saga of Jake Sully and his family on this enticing jungle planet.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" showcases the acting talents of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Joining the ensemble cast are Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. It's one of the most anticipated upcoming sci-fi movies of this or next year.

Jake, Neytiri, and their children in "Avatar: The Way of Water." (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The plotline of this sci-fi event movie unspools more than 10 years after the happenings of the groundbreaking original movie that introduced audiences to the elongated, azure-tinted inhabitants of the mineral rich world of Pandora and the human avatars that lived and worked among them, for better and for worse.

Back for more subjugation, exploitation, and violence is the ruthless Colonel Quaritch and his capitalist mining corporation hoping to reap added financial gains as Jake and Neytiri attempt to keep their own tribe out of harm’s way.

Sit back and witness the trailer's gorgeous underwater surprises emerging near the coastline of Metkayina and meet the Sully family's Na'vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). Take a soaring ride atop winged alien beasts, skim the water, then plunge beneath the waves, but be wary of the uninvited invaders' flame-throwing mechs, mini-subs, imposing hovercraft, and mag-lev transport trains.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrives in 3D and IMAX 3D on Dec. 16. You can get ready for the film by checking out our best spaceships of vehicles of 'Avatar.'

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.