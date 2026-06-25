A SpaceX rocket will slam into the moon this August. Will we be able to see it?

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Putting aside all the unknowns, it is one expert's view that "if you've got the time and the inclination, it might be worth a look."

a grey, crater-marked orb on a black background
The moon appears half-illuminated in this photo captured by the Artemis 2 crew on day six of their mission in April 2026. (Image credit: NASA)