A SpaceX rocket will slam into the moon this August. Will we be able to see it?
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By Leonard David published
Putting aside all the unknowns, it is one expert's view that "if you've got the time and the inclination, it might be worth a look."
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Putting aside all the unknowns, it is one expert's view that "if you've got the time and the inclination, it might be worth a look."