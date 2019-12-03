'Ad Astra' Space Thriller Lands on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD Just in Time for the Holidays

This holiday season, you can now gift your loved ones 2 hours and 4 minutes of visually stunning, heart-pounding space adventure.

Actor Brad Pitt captivated audiences in "Ad Astra," which premiered Sept. 20, 2019. The sci-fi thriller explored the outer reaches of the solar system and the furthest corners of the human spirit.

You will soon be able to enjoy the action-packed blockbuster from the comfort of your own home as it lands on Digital Dec. 3 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD Dec. 17. You can pre-order "Ad Astra" on Amazon here.

Watch: See a Sneak Peek of 'Ad Astra' Moon Action!

"Ad Astra," the sci-fi thriller starring Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride, comes to digital, DVD and Blu-ray this December, 2019. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Blu-ray version of the film comes complete with a host of special features including deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, sit down interviews with the cast and crew and more. Additionally, both the Blu-ray and 4K UHD versions include audio commentary by "Ad Astra" director James Gray.

"Ad Astra" tells the story of Roy McBride (played by Pitt), an astronaut who has to go to extreme and dangerous lengths to save the world from his father (played by Tommy Lee Jones). The film takes the audience from Earth to Mars and farther than you could even imagine out in our solar system. But the movie isn't just an adventure from planet to planet.

McBride, grappling with a host of personal and mental health issues that only seem to compound as the movie progresses, goes through a serious journey of self-exploration as he travels through space.

This movie would perfect for any sci-fi fan, but, with its stunning views of the planets

Ad Astra | $22.99 (Blu-Ray Release Dec. 17) "Ad Astra," the space thriller starring Brad Pitt, is an out of this world adventure to Neptune and back. It launches to digital video Dec. 4, and DVD and Blu-Ray Dec. 17.View Deal

Follow Chelsea Gohd on Twitter @chelsea_gohd . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .