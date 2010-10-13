Trending

Astronomer Stands By Discovery of Alien Planet Gliese 581g Amid Doubts

By Science & Astronomy 

This artist's conception shows the inner four planets of the Gliese 581 system and their host star, a red dwarf only 20 light-years from Earth.
This artist's conception shows the inner four planets of the Gliese 581 system and their host star, a red dwarf only 20 light-years from Earth. The large planet in the foreground is Gliese 581g, whose discovery was announced in September 2010. The planet is in the middle of the star's habitable zone and is only three to four times as massive as Earth.
(Image: © Lynette Cook)

Despite the doubts

Steven Vogt, leader

But he has

"I stand by our

Vogt added that he

"In 15 years of

Questioning the

Vogt's team

Since then, the

At an astronomy

Vogt said he wasn't

Similar methods,

Both research teams

Vogt's team looked

The Swiss team

The

"As the Swiss

The Swiss team has

"As we have

  • Gallery:

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.