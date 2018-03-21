Google Doodle Celebrates Mexican Astronomer Guillermo Haro

A new graphic on Google's homepage March 21, 2018, celebrates what would be the 105th birthday of Mexican astronomer Guillermo Haro.

Google's latest homepage Doodle celebrates Guillermo Haro, a Mexican astronomer who in 1959 became the first Mexican elected to the Royal Astronomical Society.

Today (March 21) would have been Haro's 105th birthday. He gives his name (along with astronomer George Herbig) to Herbig-Haro objects, glowing arcs and splotches of light that come from baby stars creating shock waves as they blast out high-speed jets of material into surrounding gas. The relatively short-lived objects point the way to the universe's newborn stars. He also discovered bright variable stars called flare stars in the Orion constellation, which can unpredictably boost their brightness for minutes at the time.

This image of Herbig-Haro object HH 46/47 combines radio observations acquired with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) with much shorter wavelength visible light observations from ESO’s New Technology Telescope (NTT). The ALMA observations (orange and green, lower right) of the newborn star reveal a large energetic jet moving away from us, which in the visible is hidden by dust and gas. To the left (in pink and purple) the visible part of the jet is seen, streaming partly towards us. (Image credit: ESO/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/H. Arce. Acknowledgements: Bo Reipurth)

"Born in Mexico in 1913, Haro grew up during the Mexican revolution and graduated in philosophy before embarking upon a career in astronomy," Google representatives wrote in a blog post. "Haro's legacy endures to this day through the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, which he established to support science students in their professional careers. The institute also runs an observatory named after him in the Mexican state of Sonora."

