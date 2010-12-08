Total Solar Eclipse of 2010

I Gotta Wear Shades

Charles Fulco

Charles Fulco uses a friend's glasses to catch the partial phase of the July 11, 2010 total solar eclipse in Patagonia.

Sunset Eclipse

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer of the University of Bonn, Germany, took this stunning photo of the total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 from El Calafate, Argentina as the sun sets behind the Andes mountains.

This Diamond Ring

Bill Kramer

The so-called Diamond Ring effect of the sun peeking a bit from behind the moon during a total solar eclipse was caught by eclipse-chaser from the deck of the cruise ship Paul Gaugin, which was sailing near Tahiti at the time.

Mirador View

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer took this photo of the solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 from Mirador, east of El Calafate.

Turn Out the Lights

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer took this photo of the solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 from El Calafate, Argentina, here approaching mid-totality over Patagonia, with snowy plains and a broad valley in the foreground.

Light and Dark

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer took this photo of the solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 from El Calafate, Argentina, here seen with silhouetted Andes peaks in the lit portion of the sky.

Gold

Charles Fulco

Eclipse-watcher Charles Fulco took this image and commented, "The eclipse was beautiful, a golden-yellow color to the corona and diamond rings. The sun/moon were only about 2 degrees above the Andes, and the moon's umbra was quite evident."

Black Sun

Bill Kramer

Eclipse-chaser Bill Kramer took this amazing photo of the sun's corona during totality of the total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 from the deck of the cruise ship Paul Gaugin, which was sailing near Tahiti at the time

View From the Islands

Constantinos Emmanouilidis

Astronomer Constantinos Emmanouilidis, one of a team of astronomers who studied the total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 took this video from Mangaia in the Cook Islands.

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer took this photo of the solar eclipse on July 11, 2010 in Patagonia. Third contact is seen, with lens flares.

It's Over

Daniel Fischer

The shadow cone of the moon moves on, as the total solar eclipse ends in Patagonia on July 11, 2010.