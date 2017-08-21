The Most Amazing 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Photos Taken From Space

Astronauts' View of Total Solar Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017

NASA/ESA

Expedition 52 flight engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency (ESA) photographed the umbra shadow of the "Great American Solar Eclipse" as it darkened an area near the limb of the Earth, about 1,050 miles (1,700 kilometers) away from the space station.

ISS View of 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

NASA/ESA

Another view of the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, from the International Space Station.

2017 Solar Eclipse from Space Station

NASA TV

The moon's shadow on Earth, as seen by astronauts aboard the International Space Station during the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017.

Total Solar Eclipse from Space Station

NASA

Expedition 52 flight engineer Randy Bresnik took this photograph of the partially eclipsed sun during the first of three passes of the "Great American Solar Eclipse" on board the International Space Station on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Astronaut's Eclipse-Photography Gear

NASA/ESA

Expedition 52 flight engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency (ESA) poses with his camera equipped with a 400mm lens and a solar filter in preparation to photograph the solar eclipse inside the Cupola on the International Space Station.

SDO Sees 2017 Solar Eclipse

NASA/SDO via Twitter

A view of the solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Moon's Shadow Makes Landfall over the Pacific Northwest

NOAA

The shadow the moon blots out the Pacific Northwest in this GOES-16 geocolor image of the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

The Moon's Shadow Moves East of the Mississippi

NOAA

Continuing on its way toward the Atlantic, the center of the moon's shadow is now east of the Mississippi River! This image comes to us courtesy of GOES-16's Advanced Baseline Imager, which can take a full-disk image of the Earth like this one every 15 minutes!

PROBA-2 PARTIAL ECLIPSE

ESA

The image was taken by the SWAP imager, and shows the solar disc in extreme-ultraviolet light to capture its turbulent surface and swirling corona corresponding to temperatures of about a million degrees.

NASA's EPIC View of 2017 Eclipse

NASA

From a million miles out in space, NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) captured 12 natural color images of the moon’s shadow crossing over North America on Aug. 21, 2017.

Moon's Shadow over Earth

ESA/NASA

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli took this picture during the total solar eclipse of the Sun over the US on 21 August 2017.