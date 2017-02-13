In Photos: Tornado Damage at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility

Tornado at NASA Michoud Assembly Facility
A tornado impacted NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 7, 2017. This image, from a still from a NASA video, shows the tornado near a crane structure. Our Full Story | Tornado Video
Tornado Flips Cars in NASA's Parking Lot
Tornado Damage at Michoud Assembly Facility
Storms Spotted from Space
NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this visible image of a weather system that produced severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Louisiana on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Tornado Recovery Underway at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility
Roof and equipment damage was sustained at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., when a tornado touched down at the facility at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Tornado Damage at Michoud Assembly Facility
Debris, fence and building damage are seen at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., after a tornado touched down at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Michoud Assembly Facility Tornado Damage
Recovery efforts are underway at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., where several facilities suffered damage by a tornado at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Tornado Recovery Underway
Some of the damage to building walls and roofs at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans is visible in aerial photos taken the day after the Feb. 7 tornado tore through the area.
Tornado Recovery Continues
A crane being used to clear some of the debris and damage to roofs and walls at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility is visible in aerial photos taken the day after the Feb. 7 tornado tore through the area.