In Photos: Tornado Damage at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility

Tornado at NASA Michoud Assembly Facility

NASA/YouTube

A tornado impacted NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 7, 2017. This image, from a still from a NASA video, shows the tornado near a crane structure. Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Flips Cars in NASA's Parking Lot

NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. after a tornado struck on Feb. 7, 2017. Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Damage at Michoud Assembly Facility

NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. after a tornado struck on Feb. 7, 2017. Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Storms Spotted from Space

NOAA

NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this visible image of a weather system that produced severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Louisiana on Tuesday, Feb. 7.Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Flips Cars in NASA's Parking Lot

NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. after a tornado struck on Feb. 7, 2017. Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Flips Cars in NASA's Parking Lot

NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. after a tornado struck on Feb. 7, 2017. Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Recovery Underway at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility

Steven Seipel/MAF/NASA

Roof and equipment damage was sustained at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., when a tornado touched down at the facility at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) Tuesday, Feb. 7.Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Damage at Michoud Assembly Facility

Steven Seipel/MAF/NASA

Debris, fence and building damage are seen at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., after a tornado touched down at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Michoud Assembly Facility Tornado Damage

Steven Seipel/MAF/NASA

Recovery efforts are underway at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La., where several facilities suffered damage by a tornado at 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT) Tuesday, Feb. 7.Our Full Story | Tornado Video

Tornado Recovery Underway

Steven Seipel/MAF/NASA

Some of the damage to building walls and roofs at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans is visible in aerial photos taken the day after the Feb. 7 tornado tore through the area.

Tornado Recovery Continues

Steven Seipel/MAF/NASA

A crane being used to clear some of the debris and damage to roofs and walls at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility is visible in aerial photos taken the day after the Feb. 7 tornado tore through the area.