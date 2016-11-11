Launch Photos: Atlas V Rocket Soars with DigitalGlobe's WorldView-4 Satellite

WorldView-4 Launches Into Space

United Launch Alliance

On Nov. 11, 2016, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched the powerful WorldView-4 satellite into orbit for the Earth observation imagery firm DigitalGlobe. See photos from the launch, which blasted off from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, in our full gallery here.

Ready to Fly

United Launch Alliance

All is calm at Space Launch Complex-3 for a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket ahead of its Nov. 11, 2016 launch of the DigitalGlobe WorldView-4 satellite. See launch video and read our wrap story.

WorldView-4 in Space

Lockheed Martin

An artist's illustration of WorldView-4 in space. The satellite is part of a growing fleet of Earth-observation satellites operated by DigitalGlobe. See launch video and read our wrap story.

Liftoff!

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches the WorldView-4 Earth observation satellite for DigitalGlobe on Nov. 11, 2016. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. See launch video and read our wrap story.

The View from Space

United Launch Alliance

A camera on the Atlas V rocket's upper stage captured this stunning view of Earth (and its own first stage in the distance) during the successful WorldView-4 satellite launch on Nov. 11, 2016. See launch video and read our wrap story.

Bon Voyage, WorldView-4

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the WorldView-4 Earth observation satellite for DigitalGlobe launches into space from California's Vandenberg Air Force Station on Nov. 11, 2016. See launch video and read our wrap story.

Ignition

United Launch Alliance

See launch video and read our wrap story.

Ascent

United Launch Alliance and Lockheed Martin

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the WorldView-4 Earth observation satellite for DigitalGlobe launches into space from California's Vandenberg Air Force Station on Nov. 11, 2016. See launch video and read our wrap story.

One Last Look

Lockheed Martin

DigitalGlobe's WorldView-4 spacecraft undergoes inspection by engineers at Lockheed Martin before being sent to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. See launch video and read our wrap story.

Packed Up for Flight

Lockheed Martin/ULA

DigitalGlobe's WorldView-4 satellite is enclosed in the 13-foot (4 meters) fairing that was placed atop an Atlas V 401 rocket. See launch video and read our wrap story.

Liftoff (Webcast View)

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches the WorldView-4 Earth observation satellite for DigitalGlobe on Nov. 11, 2016. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in this still from a ULA webcast. See launch video and read our wrap story.