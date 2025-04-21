Amazon's Kuiper 1 internet satellites get new April 28 launch date on Atlas V rocket after delay

A white Atlas V rocket with strap on boosters vents gas during fueling for Amazon&#039;s Kuiper 1 satellite launch.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is fueled for flight during the first launch attempt of Amazon's Kuiper 1 internet satellites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 9, 2025. (Image credit: United Launch Alliance)

Amazon's first internet satellite fleet has a new launch date at last.

After weeks of delays, the first 27 satellites of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet constellation are scheduled to lift off atop an Atlas V rocket on April 28, the rocket's builder United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced over the weekend. Liftoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"This launch begins a new chapter in the commercial launch industry as Amazon partners with ULA to deliver the first batch of their advanced satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO)," ULA wrote on Friday afternoon (April 18).

The mission, called Kuiper 1, is the first of a planned 83 launches for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband constellation, which aims to place more than 3,200 satellites in orbit to provide high-speed internet from space. While Kuiper 1 will fly on a beefy ULA-built Atlas V rocket, Amazon will also launch Kuiper batches on Arianespace's Ariane 6 rocket, ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket and Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. Amazon launched two prototype Kuiper satellites in 2023 to set the stage for the Kuiper 1 mission.

ULA first attempted to launch Kuiper 1 for Amazon on April 9, but was delayed by weather. The company then said it was waiting for an available slot on the Eastern Range (used for launches from Florida) from the U.S. Space Force.

"Range availability," ULA CEO Tory Bruno wrote on X when asked multiple times what was holding up the launch.

ULA has a two-hour launch window in which to launch Kuiper 1 for Amazon on April 28.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.

