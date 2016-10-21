Europe's ExoMars 2016 Mars Landing: Complete Coverage

On Oct. 19, 2016, the European Space Agency's ExoMars 2016 mission attempted to land the Schiaparelli module on Mars while its mothership, the Trace Gas Orbiter, began own mission around the Red Planet. See our full coverage of the Mars arrival below.

Update for Oct. 21: RIP, Schiaparelli: European Mars Lander's Crash Site Seen By NASA Probe

The Mars lander Schiaparelli crashed into the Martian surface at a speed in excess of 300 km/h, ESA officials say. The probe's thrusters did not fire for their full duration, causing the lander to fall from a height of nearly 2 kilometers. Landing Day Photos

Friday, Oct. 21

RIP, Schiaparelli: European Mars Lander's Crash Site Seen By NASA Probe

Europe's ExoMars lander apparently crashed on the Red Planet, and an orbiting NASA spacecraft has spotted its grave, European Space Agency (ESA) officials said.

ExoMars '96 Percent' Successful Despite Lander Crash: ESA

The ExoMars 2016 mission gets a solid "A" thus far despite the failure of its Schiaparelli lander to touch down softly on the Red Planet as planned, European Space Agency (ESA) officials said.

At Mars, ExoMars Science Mission Goes on Despite Missing Lander

The ExoMars 2016 mission is in business despite the apparent failure of its lander to touch down softly on the Red Planet Wednesday (Oct. 19), European Space Agency (ESA) officials stressed.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Europe Lost Contact with Mars Lander 1 Minute Before Touchdown

The European Space Agency lost contact with its ExoMars Schiaparelli lander less than a minute before it was supposed to land on Mars, scientists say.

What Happened to Europe's ExoMars Lander? - What We Know

Wednesday, Oct. 19

High Stakes: Europe Aims for 1st Successful Mars Landing Today

Spaceflight history will be made today (Oct. 19), if all goes according to plan. The Schiaparelli lander — part of the European-Russian ExoMars 2016 mission — is scheduled to touch down on the Martian surface this morning at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT).

Europe's Mars Landing on Wednesday May Be Visible to NASA Rover

Call it the Schiaparelli sky show — and if you happen to be NASA's Opportunity Mars rover, it's coming to a sky near you.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

European Probe to Attempt Daring Mars Landing Wednesday: What to Expect

The European Space Agency's ExoMars lander is set to touch down on the Red Planet tomorrow. Here's what to expect.

Monday, Oct. 17

European Mars Lander, Orbiter to Make Tag Team Arrival at Red Planet

After seven months of space travel, the European Schiaparelli spacecraft is only a couple days away from making its final decent to the surface of the Red Planet — and the stakes are high.

ExoMars Lander's Descent Trajectory Visualized by ESA

Sunday, Oct. 16

European Mars Lander Separates From Mothership, Takes Aim at Red Planet

A European spacecraft destined to land on Mars detached from its mothership on Sunday (Oct. 16), setting the stage for a daring descent to the Red Planet's surface later this week.

Schiaparelli Lander Separates From TGO - ExoMars Mission Control Applauds

Saturday, Oct. 15

How to Follow Europe's Mars Arrival and Landing Online

The European-led ExoMars mission is scheduled to drop a probe onto the surface of the Red Planet, and you can watch live mission updates on Oct. 16, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Europe's Daring Mars Mission Prepares for Touchdown

The Trace Gas Orbiter and Schiaparelli lander are on their final approach to Mars, kicking off the first half of Europe's life-hunting ExoMars mission.

ExoMars' Landing Demonstrator and Orbiter Explained By ESA

Monday, Oct. 10

European Spacecraft Prepares to Land on Mars Next Week

Ready for descent — deploy thrusters! The Schiaparelli spacecraft, part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) ExoMars mission, has received landing commands for its expected Oct. 19 touchdown on Mars. A new video shows how the spacecraft will touch down.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Fast Descent! ExoMars' Module Will Land In Under 6 Minutes

Wednesday, Aug. 3

European Mars Probe Performs 1st Crucial Deep-Space Maneuver

ExoMars fired up its main engine for nearly an hour on July 28, fine-tuning the probe's trajectory ahead of a planned Oct. 19 arrival at the Red Planet, ESA officials said.

Wednesday, June 22

European Mars Spacecraft Sees Its Destination from Afar

The ExoMars mission, currently en route to the Red Planet, has caught its first glimpse of the Martian surface. The Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) took an image of Mars from 25 million miles (41 million kilometers) away on June 13.

