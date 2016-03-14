Launch Photos: Europe's ExoMars 2016 Mission Rockets Toward the Red Planet

ExoMars 2016 Rocket Launch

Stephane Corvaja/ESA

A Proton-M rocket launched the ExoMars 2016 mission from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on March 14, 2016. The mission includes an orbiter along with a Mars lander prototype that will attempt a landing on the red planet. [See our full story.]

ExoMars 2016 Liftoff Through Arch

Stephane Corvaja/ESA

ExoMars 2016 Liftoff

Stephane Corvaja/ESA

ExoMars 2016 Liftoff Low Angle

Stephane Corvaja/ESA

Proton Rocket Raising

Stephane Corvaja/ESA

The Proton rocket that launched the ExoMars 2016 spacecraft to Mars was raised into a vertical position at the launch pad at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on March 11, 2016.

ExoMars 2016 Spacecraft on the Launchpad

B. Bethge/ESA

The two ExoMars 2016 spacecraft and their Russian Proton rocket sit on the launchpad at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on March 11, 2016.

ExoMars 2016 Spacecraft Rollout

B. Bethge/ESA

A Russian Proton rocket and its ExoMars 2016 payload are hoisted into vertical position at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on March 11, 2016.

EXOMARS 2016 Spacecraft Encapsulated

B. Bethge/ESA

ExoMars 2016 spacecraft composite underwent encapsulation within the launcher fairing at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 2, 2016.

EXOMARS 2016 Spacecraft Encapsulated

B. Bethge/ESA

EXOMARS 2016 Spacecraft Encapsulated

B. Bethge/ESA

ExoMars 2016

ESA/ATG Medialab

Artist's impression of the ExoMars 2016 mission, including the Trace Gas Orbiter and Schiaparelli, a small landing demonstrator module.