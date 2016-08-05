'Star Trek: Discovery' - Images from TV's New Voyage to the Final Frontier

The Saga Continues

The "Star Trek" franchise returns to television in January 2017 with the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," a new TV show led by Trek veteran Bryan Fuller. The new show takes its name from its ship: the USS Discovery. You can see some early images (along with show facts) in our gallery here.

New Villains

According to CBS, the crew of the Discovery will encounter new civilizations and never-before-seen villains.

A Standalone Show

"Star Trek: Discovery" will bring its own flavor to the "Star Trek" franchise, CBS representatives have said.

Star Trek Timeline

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

The legacy of Star Trek is more than four decades old and still going strong. See the evolution of Star Trek in this SPACE.com infographic.

New Characters

The new show introduces the crew of the USS Discovery, following them on adventures across the universe to strange, new worlds.

A Different Perspective

"Star Trek: Discovery" brings a new take on the "Star Trek" story, according to showrunners.

New Horizons

The series, which is set to premiere on CBS, is the first show to be created exclusively for the CBS All Access service.

