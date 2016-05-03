This may look like a satellite image of one of Earth's oceans on a cloudy day, it is not of this world. Jezero Crater, seen here, may be the landing site of a future Mars' mission. The location contains sediments from at least three ancient rivers. The image reveals a river flowing from the east, complex evidence of erosion, as well as visible ancient bedrock with proof of faulting and folding. [Learn more about water on Mars.]
Mars' Jezero Crater | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona)
