Mars' Jezero Crater | Space Wallpaper

Mars' Jezero Crater
Don't let your eyes deceive you, this is not a satellite image of one of Earth's oceans.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona)

This may look like a satellite image of one of Earth's oceans on a cloudy day, it is not of this world. Jezero Crater, seen here, may be the landing site of a future Mars' mission. The location contains sediments from at least three ancient rivers. The image reveals a river flowing from the east, complex evidence of erosion, as well as visible ancient bedrock with proof of faulting and folding. [Learn more about water on Mars.]

