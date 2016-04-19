Wild Winds of Mars | Space Wallpaper

Across the surface of Mars ferocious winds constantly work at shaping and reshaping the sand-covered landscape. These gales hew "yardangs" out of the terrain of the Red Planet, leaving a layer of powdery sand in the passages between the features. Due to the thin atmosphere, the ridges and dunes created by these winds cast stark shadows. [See more images of Mars.]

