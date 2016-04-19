Wild Winds of Mars | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Erosion across Mars' face due to blowing winds has created many interesting features on the Red Planet.
Across the surface of Mars ferocious winds constantly work at shaping and reshaping the sand-covered landscape. These gales hew "yardangs" out of the terrain of the Red Planet, leaving a layer of powdery sand in the passages between the features. Due to the thin atmosphere, the ridges and dunes created by these winds cast stark shadows. [See more images of Mars.]

