An Early Morning Meeting | Space Wallpaper

In the predawn skies on December 7, 2015, an exquisite convergence of a crescent Moon, an intense planet Venus and the two-tailed Comet Catalina beckons the Sun. (Image: © Copyright Greg Hogan)

The predawn skies of December 7, 2015 were graced with a spectacular confluence of a crescent Moon, a shining Venus as well as the two-tailed Comet Catalina. Earth's two brightest cosmic beacons glow brightly in the night sky as the two tails of Comet Catalina shimmer near the bottom of the image. [View more images of comets.] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

