The predawn skies of December 7, 2015 were graced with a spectacular confluence of a crescent Moon, a shining Venus as well as the two-tailed Comet Catalina. Earth's two brightest cosmic beacons glow brightly in the night sky as the two tails of Comet Catalina shimmer near the bottom of the image. [View more images of comets.]
An Early Morning Meeting | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright Greg Hogan)
