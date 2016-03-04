Trending

An Early Morning Meeting | Space Wallpaper

By Skywatching 

An Early Morning Meeting
In the predawn skies on December 7, 2015, an exquisite convergence of a crescent Moon, an intense planet Venus and the two-tailed Comet Catalina beckons the Sun.
(Image: © Copyright Greg Hogan)

The predawn skies of December 7, 2015 were graced with a spectacular confluence of a crescent Moon, a shining Venus as well as the two-tailed Comet Catalina. Earth's two brightest cosmic beacons glow brightly in the night sky as the two tails of Comet Catalina shimmer near the bottom of the image. [View more images of comets.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.