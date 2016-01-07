The European Space Agency, with the Swedish Space Corporation, regularly launches rockets for experiments in microgravity. The backdrop of these launches is north of the Arctic Circle, offering fantastic views of the Northern Lights. In this image a bright meteor from the Taurid shower left a rare, persistent train. [Learn more about the Northern Lights.]
Northern Lights and Rocket Launches | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © N. Melville CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
