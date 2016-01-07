Trending

Northern Lights and Rocket Launches | Space Wallpaper

Northern Lights and Rocket Launches
Launching experiments in rockets from the Arctic Circle gives ample opportunity to view the Northern Lights.
(Image: © N. Melville CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The European Space Agency, with the Swedish Space Corporation, regularly launches rockets for experiments in microgravity. The backdrop of these launches is north of the Arctic Circle, offering fantastic views of the Northern Lights. In this image a bright meteor from the Taurid shower left a rare, persistent train. [Learn more about the Northern Lights.]

