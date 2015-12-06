Photos: Orbital ATK Cygnus Spaceship's Return-to-Flight Mission

Liftoff for Orbital ATK's Cygnus OA-4

NASA TV

Orbital ATK's robotic Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched toward the International Space Station on Dec. 6, 2015, marking its first mission since a rocket explosion in October 2014. See photos from the launch here. THIS IMAGE: An Orbital ATK Cygnus spacecraft launches into orbit atop an Atlas V rocket on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 to deliver more than 3 tons of supplies to the International Space Station. The mission launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Cygnus and Atlas V Launch from Space

NASA/Scott Kelly via Twitter (@StationCDRKelly)

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station captured this view from orbit as the Cygnus cargo ship launching spaceward on an Atlas V rocket on Sunday, Dec. 6 2015.

LIFTOFF! Orbital ATK's Cygnus OA-4

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying an Orbital ATK Cygnus spacecraft on the OA-4 mission launches from the Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 4:44 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.

Earth View of Cygnus Launch on Atlas V

NASA TV

The Earth provides a stunning backdrop as an Atlas V rocket's first stage falls away (in the distance) during the launch of an Orbital ATK Cygnus spacecraft from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 6, 2015.

Atlas V Rocket Ascends with Cygnus

NASA TV

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Orbital ATK's OA-4 Cygnus spacecraft streaks toward space after a smooth liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 6, 2015.

Cygnus on Approach to ISS

NASA/Orbital ATK

An illustration of Orbital ATK's enhanced Cygnus spacecraft on approach to the International Space Station.

Private Antares Rocket & Cygnus Spacecraft Explained (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Infographics Artist

How Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft service the space station. See how Orbital's Cygnus spacecraft and Antares rockets works in this infographic.

OA-4 Atlas V Roll-Out Rocket

OrbitalATK

On December 2, 2015 the Atlas V Rocket carrying the Orbital ATK-designed and built Cygnus spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad.

OA-4 Atlas V Roll-Out Launchpad

OrbitalATK

On December 2, 2015 the Atlas V Rocket carrying the Orbital ATK-designed and built Cygnus spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad.

OA-4 Atlas V Roll-Out From Below

Orbital ATK

On December 2, 2015 the Atlas V Rocket carrying the Orbital ATK-designed and built Cygnus spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad.

OA-4 Atlas V Roll-Out

Orbital ATK

On December 2, 2015 the Atlas V Rocket carrying the Orbital ATK-designed and built Cygnus spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad.