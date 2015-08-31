'Galaxy Quest' Movie May Become TV Show

Never give up; never surrender! The beloved space-based comedy movie "Galaxy Quest" is being adapted for television by Amazon Studios.

A favorite of many science fiction fans, the 1999 movie "Galaxy Quest" is about a group of actors who play space explorers on a "Star Trek"-like TV series. The cast members are thrust into a real-life adventure when they are abducted by aliens that mistake the fictional show for a documentary and want the television heroes to save them from destruction. The film stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman and Sam Rockwell.

Last April, entertainment outlets reported that Paramount Television was interested in selling the project, and last Thursday (Aug. 27), Entertainment Weekly reported that the studio had found a buyer. The film's co-writer, Robert Gordon, will pen the script and will be an executive producer on the pilot; the director of the film will also serve as a director and producer on the show. Two executive producers of the film are on board for the new project as well, but there is no word yet if anyone from the original cast will be involved.

If the "Galaxy Quest" TV show makes it through production, it will not be the only science fiction movie turned television show, Entertainment Weekly noted. This fall, CBS will air a TV series based on the movie "Limitless," and Fox will air a series based on the movie "Minority Report."

Those are just a few of the new space-based shows to hit the small screen recently. The Syfy channel produced two original space-based TV shows this summer: "Dark Matter" and "Killjoys." Syfy is also developing a total of four space-themed TV shows adapted from books. "Childhood's End," based on the book by Arthur C. Clarke, and "The Expanse," based on the book series of the same name by James S. A. Corey (the pen name for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), are both set to air in December; the network has also announced plans to develop shows based on Frederik Pohl's book "Gateway," and Dan Simmons' novel "Hyperion."

Editor's Note: This article initially stated that "The Expanse" book series was written by Frederik Pohl — it was written by James S. A. Corey.

Original article on Space.com.