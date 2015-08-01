Blue Moon Photos of 2015: Amazing Full Moon Views by Stargazers

2015 Blue Moon and U.S. Capitol

NASABill Ingalls

The second full moon of July 2015, a so-called Blue Moon, wowed stargazers around the world on July 31, 2015. See their amazing photos in this gallery. HERE: The Blue Moon of 2015 - the second full moon in July - shines bright next to the U.S. Capitol on July 31, 2015 in this photo by NASA photographer Bill Ingalls in Washington, D.C. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon and Statue of Liberty

Astrophotographer Jim Abels caught the Blue Moon of July 31, 2015, and the Statue of Liberty from Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

22-Degree Halo Around the July 2015 Blue Moon

Roberto Porto

Astrophotographer Roberto Porto sent in a photo of the blue moon showing a 22-degree halo, taken in Castilla (Castile), Spain, on July 31, 2015.

Blue Moon Rises Over U.S. Capitol

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The second full moon of July 2015, a so-called Blue Moon, rises behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol in this amazing view by NASA photographer Bill Ingalls in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 2015. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon Over Erie, Pennsylvania

Chris Jankowski

An airplane flies in front of the brilliant Blue Moon full moon of July 31, 2015 in this stunning photo captured by skywatcher Chris Jankowski of Eerie, Pennsylvania on July 31, 2015. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon Over Table Rock Mountain, SC

The Blue Moon full moon of July 2015 shines over Table Rock Mountain in South Carolina in this amazing view by photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan on July 31, 2015. Read the Full Story.

Astronaut's Blue Moon

NASA/Sc

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station posted this photo of the Blue Moon full moon of July 31, 2015 on Twitter. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon and Beer

Elisa Barnes-Shizak

The Blue Moon full moon and a Blue Moon beer share this image from skywatcher Elisa Barnes-Shizak of Caledonia, Mississippi on July 31, 2015. The Blue Moon Brewing Company celebrated its 20th anniversary during the lunar event. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon Rises Over the Ozarks

Debbie Wray

The Blue Moon full moon of July 2015 rises over the Ozarks near Ava, Missouri in this photo captured by skywatcher Debbie Wray. Read the Full Story.

Blue Moon Over Plano, Texas

Photographer Jenny Carter of Plano, Texas spied the Blue Moon full moon of July 2015 hiding behind some clouds while skywatching on July 31, 2015. Read the Full Story.