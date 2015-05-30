Best Space Photos of the Week — May 31, 2015

Amazing Video Gives Dragon's-Eye View of SpaceX Capsule Test Flight

SpaceX

A stunning new video puts viewers aboard SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule during its first-ever liftoff earlier this month. See the Full Story and Video.

It's Crater-palooza on Dwarf Planet Ceres (New Photo)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

A new photo from NASA's Dawn spacecraft shows the battered surface of the dwarf planet Ceres in unprecedented detail. Read the Full Story.

Cheers! Bubbly 'Champagne Flow' of Stars Revealed in New Image, Video

European Southern Observatory

A dramatic new picture of young stars shows them blowing away hot hydrogen gas around them, inside of a nebula that probably underwent multiple episodes of star formation. Read the Full Story.

Google 'Doodle' Celebrates Sally Ride, 1st American Woman in Space

: Google via collectSPACE.com

Google honored the birthday of the late Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, with four Google Doodles and a video today, May 26. Read the Full Story.

Pluto-bound Spacecraft Bringing Dwarf Planet into Focus (Photos)

NASA/JHU-APL/SwRI

New photos taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveal more intriguing details of Pluto's complex and varied surface. Read the Full Story.

Ariane 5 Rocket Launches 2 DirecTV Satellites

Arianespace (via Twitter)

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket on May 27 successfully delivered two direct-broadcast television satellites into transfer orbit for DirecTV Group of the United States — one for U.S customers, the other for Mexico — in the vehicle's 65th consecutive success and the second of six missions planned for 2015. Read the Full Story.

Bubble Nebula Dazzles in Amateur Astronomer's Photo

This interstellar apparition has a surprisingly familiar shape. Known as the Bubble Nebula, the cosmic circle is formed from the wind of a massive star. This spectactular photo was taken by astrophotographer Jaspal Chadha from London. Chadha used a Altair Astro RC 250TT Scope. Read the Full Story.

Nebula's Crimson Heart Revealed in Breathtaking Images, Video

Images by skyphotographer Terry Hancock paint a beautiful cosmic landscape in shades of deep red. Read the Full Story.

Space Station Module Move Makes Room for Private Spaceships

NASA TV

Astronauts on the International Space Station moved a closet-like storage module to a new spot on the orbiting lab Wednesday (May 27) to make room for a new docking port to welcome private space taxis in 2017. Read the Full Story.

Pluto Shows No Danger Signs Yet for Incoming NASA Probe

NASA/JHU-APL/SwRI

New Horizons' hunt for new moons, rings and other potential hazards near Pluto has turned up nothing so far. Read the Full Story.

Virgin Galactic's 2nd SpaceShipTwo Lowers Its Landing Gear (Photo)

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's second SpaceShipTwo passenger ship is coming together, with the commercial spaceliner lowering its landing gear for the first time last week. SpaceShipTwo lowered its landing gear on May 21 in the ship's construction hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. Read the Full Story.