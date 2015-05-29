May 2015 Night Sky Photos: Amazing Stargazer Views

Milky Way and Dinosaur Sculptures by Mamtani

Manish Mamtani

See amazing amateur astronomy photos and night sky views sent in to SPACE.com by readers in May 2014 in our month-long running gallery. HERE: Astrophotographer Manish Mamtani provided a number of shots he took in Borrego Springs, California, during the weekend of April 17-19, 2015. This one shows dinosaur sculptures of Ricardo Breceda under the night sky.

Milky Way Rising Over Arches National Park, Utah

Astrophotographer Stephen Ippolito sent in a photo of the Milky Way rising, taken in the Windows area of Arches National Park during May 2015.

Bicolored Aurora Structure in Banff National Park, Canada

Astrophotographer Paul Zizka sent in a photo of an unusual auroral display in Banff National Park, located in the Canadian Rockies, taken May 10, 2015.

Aurora Over Finland

Astrophotographer Thomas Kast sent in a photo of an aurora, twilight, and stars, seen in Vihiluoto, Finland, on April 28, 2015.

Scorpion Milky Way Mamtani

A giant scorpion appears to be striking the Milky Way with its tail in this stunning image taken by skywatcher Manish Mamtani at Borrego Springs, California on April 17-19, 2015.

Photographer Manish Mamtani Selfie with Dragon

Photographer Manish Mamtani took this selfie with a dragon statue created by Ricardo Creceda during a night sky photo session at Borrego Springs, California on April 17-19, 2015.

Photographer Manish Mamtani: Space Car

The headlights of a Jeep appear to shine across the Milky Way in this stunning photo by photographer Manish Mamtani at Borrego Springs, California on April 17-19, 2015.

Milky Way Over Indian Astronomical Observatory

Navaneeth Unnikirshnan

Astrophotographer Navaneeth Unnikirshnan sent in a photo of the Milky Way taken on April 22, 2015, over the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, Ladakh, India.

Moonset Over Chapmanville, West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane caught the moon setting over Chapmanville, West Virginia, on May 19, 2015.

Bubble Nebula Chadha

This image of the Bubble Nebula was taken by astrophotographer Jaspal Chadha from London.

ISS, Mars, Mercury, Venus and Moon Petricca

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca took this image from Pisa, Tuscany, Italy.