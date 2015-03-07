Best Space Photos of the Week — March 7, 2015

NASA Dawn Probe Enters Orbit Around Dwarf Planet Ceres, a Historic First

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

NASA's Dawn spacecraft arrived in orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres on March 6. This image was taken on March 1, before the probe made it to orbit. [Read the Full Story]



Amazing Photo of Green Comet Lovejoy Captured by Dark Energy Camera

Fermilab’s Marty Murphy, Nikolay Kuropatkin, Huan Lin and Brian Yanny

The Dark Energy Camera — the most powerful digital camera — captured this amazing, colorful photo of Comet Lovejoy. [Read the Full Story]

Wet Mars: Red Planet Lost Ocean's Worth of Water, New Maps Reveal

NASA/Villanueva/Mumma/Gallagher/Feimer et al.

Cosmic Lens Reveals 4 Views of Same Star Explosion (Photo)

NASA, ESA, and T. Treu (UCLA), P. Kelly (UC Berkeley) and the GLASS team; S. Rodney (JHU) and the FrontierSN team; J. Lotz (STScI) and the Frontier Fields Team; M. Postman (STScI), and the CLASH team; and Z. Levay (STScI)

This Hubble Space Telescope image shows four images of the same supernova taken because a galaxy acted as a cosmic lens in space, magnifying the distant star explosion. [Read the Full Story]

Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko Seen from 9.5 Miles

ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM – CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

This image shows the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The photo was taken by the Rosetta probe when it was 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles) from the surface of the cosmic body.

Vulcan Salute: Astronauts Honor Leonard Nimoy from Space (Photos)

International Space Station crewmember Samantha Cristoforetti honored the late Leonard Nimoy with this photo from the International Space Station. Nimoy, who played Spock on "Star Trek," died on Feb. 27. [Read the Full Story]