Night Launch Photos: US Military Satellite MUOS-3 Blasts Off

Atlas V Launches MUOS-3 MilSat

On Jan. 20, 2015, an unmanned Atlas V rocket launched MUOS-3, the third Mobile User Objective System satellite, for the U.S. Navy. See the launch photos here.

Space Streak

The Atlas V rocket carrying MUOS-3 creates a streak of light in this long-exposure view of its launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Jan. 20, 2015.

Blastoff!

At 8:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, 2015, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched the MUOS-3 military comsat into orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station during a dazzling nighttime liftoff.

MUOS-3 in Space

Shortly after separating from its Atlas V rocket, the MUOS-3 satellite beamed signals to its ground station indicating good health. This artist's view show what the satellite should look like in orbit.

Liftoff!

On Jan. 20, 2015, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched the third Mobile User Objective System satellite into orbit for the United States Navy.This image was taken from ULA's live webcast of the launch.

Next Stop: Space

The MUOS-3 satellite is packed up in its payload fairing for the launch into space atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Rocket, Meet Launch Pad

The payload fairing (or nose cone) of the Atlas V rocket carrying the MUOS-3 military satellite poses for a snapshot during its rollout to the launch pad.

At the Launch Pad

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket reaches the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for the Jan. 20 launch of the MUOS-3 military satellite.

Rollout

The United Launch Alliance rolls out the Atlas V rocket carrying the U.S. Navy's MUOS-3 tactical communications satellite ahead of launch.

MUOS-3 Mission Poster

The U.S. Navy's third Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite launched from Florida on Jan. 20, 2015. The mission is showcased here in this United Launch Alliance poster.