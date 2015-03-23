One Year in Space: Epic Space Station Mission in Photos

One-Year Mission Portrait

NASA/Bill Stafford

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (left), the Expedition 43/44 flight engineer and Expedition 45/46 commander; and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, the Expedition 43-46 flight engineer, will serve one full year on the International Space Station starting in March 2015.

One-Year Mission Crew Launch

NASA TV

The Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft launches, carrying the 1-year mission crew to the International Space Station, March 27, 2015 in Baikonor, Kazakhstan. [Read full story.]

One-Year Mission Crew Launch #2

NASA TV

Expedition 43 Soyuz on Launch Pad

NASA/Victor Zelentsov

On March 25, 2015, the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft was raised on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The vehicle will carry the one-year crew to the International Space Station.

One-Year Mission Crew Launch #3

NASA TV

Expedition 43 Soyuz Rollout by Train

NASA/Bill Ingalls

On March 25, 2015, the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft rolled out on a train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The rocket will carry the one-year crew to the International Space Station.

Expedition 43 Soyuz Rollout Detail

NASA/Bill Ingalls

On March 25, 2015, the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft, inside its fairing seen here, was raised on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The vehicle will carry the one-year crew to the International Space Station.

Expedition 43 Crew After Launch

NASA TV

Expedition 43 Roscosmos cosmonauts Padalka (left) and Mikhail Kornienko (right) sit in the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft after it launched to the International Space Station, March 27, 2015, from Baikonor, Kazakhstan. The floating snowman plush toy indicates the craft has entered micro-gravity. [Read full story.]

Expedition 43 Soyuz Raising

NASA/Bill Ingalls

On March 25, 2015, the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft was raised on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The vehicle will carry the one-year crew to the International Space Station.

Expedition 43 Soyuz Blessing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

An Orthodox priest blessed Sergey Semchenko of the Russian Search and Recovery Forces after having blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan, on March 26, 2015. The rocket will carry the one-year crew to the International Space Station.

Expedition 43 Crew Members Join Hands

NASA/Bill Ingalls

On March 21, 2015, Expedition 43 NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, left, Russian Cosmonauts Gennady Padalka, center, and Mikhail Kornienko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) join hands near a model of the Soyuz rocket during media day at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.