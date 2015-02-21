Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Terry Virts

Ireland from Space

Terry W. Virts (via Twitter as @AstroTerry)

For St. Patrick's Day, NASA astronaut Terry Virts tweeted this photo of Ireland taken on the International Space Station on March 17, 2015. [Read full story.]

Expedition 42 New Year from ISS

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS on New Years Day.

Expedition 42 Java Sea

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image of thunderstorms over the Java Sea.

Expedition 42 Curecanti National Recreation Area

NASA/Terry Virts

The Curecanti National Recreation Area in the Rocky Mountains is seen in this image taken by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.

Expedition 42 Sunrise Over Australia

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a sunrise over Australia.

Expedition 42 Pacific Atoll

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a Pacific atoll.

Expedition 42 Where the US Meets Canada

NASA/Terry Virts

The Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca can be seen in this image by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.

Expedition 42 Full Moon Setting

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of the full moon setting.

Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Expedition 42 Kodiak Island, Alaska

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Kodiak Island, Alaska..