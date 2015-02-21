Trending

Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Terry Virts

By Human Spaceflight 

Ireland from Space

Terry W. Virts (via Twitter as @AstroTerry)

For St. Patrick's Day, NASA astronaut Terry Virts tweeted this photo of Ireland taken on the International Space Station on March 17, 2015. [Read full story.]

Ireland from the International Space Station

Terry W. Virts (via Twitter as @AstroTerry)

NASA astronaut Terry Virts tweeted this photo of Ireland taken on the International Space Station on March 17, 2015, in honor of St. Patrick's Day. [Read full story.]

Expedition 42 New Year from ISS

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS on New Years Day.

Expedition 42 Java Sea

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image of thunderstorms over the Java Sea.

Expedition 42 Curecanti National Recreation Area

NASA/Terry Virts

The Curecanti National Recreation Area in the Rocky Mountains is seen in this image taken by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.

Expedition 42 Sunrise Over Australia

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a sunrise over Australia.

Expedition 42 Pacific Atoll

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a Pacific atoll.

Expedition 42 Where the US Meets Canada

NASA/Terry Virts

The Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca can be seen in this image by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.

Expedition 42 Full Moon Setting

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of the full moon setting.

Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Expedition 42 Kodiak Island, Alaska

NASA/Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Kodiak Island, Alaska..

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.