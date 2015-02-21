Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Terry Virts

Ireland from Space
For St. Patrick's Day, NASA astronaut Terry Virts tweeted this photo of Ireland taken on the International Space Station on March 17, 2015. [Read full story.]
Expedition 42 New Year from ISS
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS on New Years Day.
Expedition 42 Java Sea
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image of thunderstorms over the Java Sea.
Expedition 42 Curecanti National Recreation Area
The Curecanti National Recreation Area in the Rocky Mountains is seen in this image taken by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.
Expedition 42 Sunrise Over Australia
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a sunrise over Australia.
Expedition 42 Pacific Atoll
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of a Pacific atoll.
Expedition 42 Where the US Meets Canada
The Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca can be seen in this image by ISS astronaut Terry Virts.
Expedition 42 Full Moon Setting
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of the full moon setting.
Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Expedition 42 Hispaniola-Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Expedition 42 Kodiak Island, Alaska
Astronaut Terry Virts took this image from the ISS of Kodiak Island, Alaska..