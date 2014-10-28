Trending

Exocomet Family | Space Wallpaper

Exocomet Family 1920
This space wallpaper is an artist’s impression of exocomets orbiting the star Beta Pictoris.
(Image: © ESO/L. Calcada)

This space wallpaper is an artist’s impression of exocomets orbiting the star Beta Pictoris. Astronomers analysing observations of nearly 500 individual comets made with the HARPS instrument at ESO’s La Silla Observatory have discovered two families of exocomets around this nearby young star.

