Newly discovered comet SWAN25F captured in stunning photo blazing across UK skies
The striking Comet SWAN25F photograph was captured by astrophotographer Josh Dury at 4:50 a.m. local time on April 9.
The newly discovered comet, tentatively named SWAN25F and yet to be officially announced, is making a striking debut in the early morning skies — and astrophotographer Josh Dury had front-row seats to capture it this morning.
"Amazing to witness an unclassified comet!" Dury told Space.com.
Dury captured the comet soaring over the Mendip Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Somerset, U.K. at approximately 4:50 a.m. local time.
"Comets are a great celestial attraction — as these are opportunities to capture dirty snowballs; the oldest objects from the far edges of our solar system," Dury told Space.com. "Each takes on unique characters of their own in appearance and color, providing signals from the early formation of our place in the universe."
The comet was discovered in late March by Australian amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo, using imagery from the SWAN instrument aboard the sun-watching SOHO spacecraft, which maps hydrogen in the solar wind. The object is currently referred to as SWAN25F, though this is only a provisional label.
Once enough observational data is collected and the discovery is formally confirmed by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, the comet will receive its official designation.
If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the comet yourself, you'll need to act quickly. It will remain visible until around April 14, after which it moves into the constellation Andromeda and becomes lost in the twilight as it approaches the sun.
The comet reaches perihelion — its closest point to the sun — on May 1, after which it will become visible from the southern hemisphere. "With weather and moon prospects, this was our best chance to observe from the UK," Dury said.
