Newly discovered comet SWAN25F captured in stunning photo blazing across UK skies

The striking Comet SWAN25F photograph was captured by astrophotographer Josh Dury at 4:50 a.m. local time on April 9.

New comet tentatively named SWAN25F soarsover the Mendip Hills, Somerset, U.K. in the early hours of April 9. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

The newly discovered comet, tentatively named SWAN25F and yet to be officially announced, is making a striking debut in the early morning skies — and astrophotographer Josh Dury had front-row seats to capture it this morning.

"Amazing to witness an unclassified comet!" Dury told Space.com.

Dury captured the comet soaring over the Mendip Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Somerset, U.K. at approximately 4:50 a.m. local time.

Equipment used:

Sony A7S II

Sigma 150-600mm sport at 369mm focal length

"Comets are a great celestial attraction — as these are opportunities to capture dirty snowballs; the oldest objects from the far edges of our solar system," Dury told Space.com. "Each takes on unique characters of their own in appearance and color, providing signals from the early formation of our place in the universe."

Related: New comet SWAN25F is turning heads — and telescopes — toward the morning sky

The comet was discovered in late March by Australian amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo, using imagery from the SWAN instrument aboard the sun-watching SOHO spacecraft, which maps hydrogen in the solar wind. The object is currently referred to as SWAN25F, though this is only a provisional label.

Once enough observational data is collected and the discovery is formally confirmed by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, the comet will receive its official designation.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the comet yourself, you'll need to act quickly. It will remain visible until around April 14, after which it moves into the constellation Andromeda and becomes lost in the twilight as it approaches the sun.

The comet reaches perihelion — its closest point to the sun — on May 1, after which it will become visible from the southern hemisphere. "With weather and moon prospects, this was our best chance to observe from the UK," Dury said.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

