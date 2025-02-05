Comet G3 (ATLAS) looks breathtaking above future home of world's largest telescope (photos)

News
By
published

The "Great Comet of 2025" put on a show above some of the world's darkest skies.

a fuzzy streak of light close to the horizon below a sky full of stars
Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) seen above ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile on Jan. 21, 2025. ESO's Very Large Telescope sits atop Cerro Paranal to the left, while the comet sets in the western horizon. (Image credit: F. Millour/ESO)

A brilliant comet waved its tail above the site of the world's largest telescope as it lit up the night sky last month.

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) soared through the starry skies above the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Paranal Observatory in Chile, home to the Very Large Telescope and future site of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which is currently under construction. When completed, the ELT will be the world's largest telescope capable of observing the cosmos in visible light.

Veteran comet hunters have called G3 (ATLAS) the "Great Comet of 2025" due to its daytime visibility and spectacular nighttime sightings. In these gorgeous photos from the Paranal Observatory, it's not hard to see why.

Photographer Yuri Beletsky caught comet G3 (ATLAS) looking " almost like a watercolor painting," ESO wrote in a statement accompanying Beletsky's photo. The scene was captured on Jan. 19 beside one of the auxiliary telescopes that contribute to ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer, a system of four telescopes working in unison.

a fuzzy streak of light close to the horizon below a sky full of stars

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) above one of the telescopes of ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer on Jan. 19. (Image credit: Y. Beletsky (LCO)/ESO)

ESO fellow Abel de Burgos Sierra caught a colorful capture of comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) shining among background stars on Jan. 29. In the photo, particles of dust and gases create multiple tails as they are pushed away from the comet's nucleus by solar wind and radiation blowing from the sun, ESO wrote in a statement alongside the photograph.

a fuzzy streak of light in the night sky

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) seen on Jan. 29 from ESO's Paranal Observatory. (Image credit: A. de Burgos Sierra/ESO)
TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

Celestron NexStar 4SE on a white background

(Image credit: Celestron)

Want to see comets in the night sky? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of celestial objects. For a more in-depth look, see our Celestron NexStar 4SE review.

Even when photographed without color, comet G3 (ATLAS) still looks stunning. This black-and-white image taken by ESO engineer Juan Beltrán on Jan. 20, 2025, shows the comet's tail extending far above its nucleus as icy particles of dust and gas are ejected behind it as material sublimates  — turns from solid to gas  — as G3 (ATLAS) thaws in the heat of the sun.

The comet passed and survived its closest point to the sun, known as perihelion, on Jan. 13, 2025. G3 (ATLAS) is "now moving away, and there are signs that the nucleus might have fragmented even though the tail is still visible," ESO wrote in a statement accompanying the photo.

a fuzzy streak of light in the night sky

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) seen on Jan. 20 above ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile. (Image credit: J. Beltrán/ESO)

It's not just photographers here on Earth who have captured incredible images of Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS). NASA astronaut Don Pettit snapped a stunning photo of the icy visitor from the outer reaches of the solar system from his perch in the cupola on the International Space Station.

The joint NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory also watched as the comet approached the sun between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.

a bright streak of light passes from right to left above a fuzzy white orb on a blue background

A timelapse taken by the NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory spacecraft showing comet C/2024 G3 ATLAS approaching the sun between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13, 2025.  (Image credit: NASA/ESA)

Want to hunt comets on your own? Be sure to look at our guides on the best telescopes and best binoculars to help you find the optics you need. And if you want to try your hand at taking your own comet pictures, check out our guide on how to photograph comets.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

More about skywatching
a thin crescent moon in a starry night sky beside a pale yellow orb

How to see Venus snuggle up to a thin crescent moon tonight

A fireball from debris caused by a falling Starlink satellite lights up night sky

SpaceX Starlink satellite sparks brilliant fireball as it falls from space over US (videos)
Artist&#039;s illustration of Atmos Space Cargo&#039;s hardware in Earth orbit.

German company Atmos launching 1st cargo-return capsule on upcoming SpaceX mission
See more latest