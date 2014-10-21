Buzz Aldrin, Elon Musk to Speak at MIT Conference This Week: Watch Live

NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands next to the American flag planted on the moon during the first moon landing.

Astronauts and innovators, including SpaceX's billionaire founder Elon Musk, are descending upon the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the university's aeronautics and astronautics department.

MIT is hosting the "AeroAstro at 100" conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts from Wednesday (Oct. 22) to Friday (Oct. 24), and you can watch it live online thanks to an MIT webcast. Some highlights of the event include Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins participating in an astronaut panel on Wednesday, and innovators from all sides of the aerospace industry discussing satellites and the future of flight on Thursday. Musk will take part in a one-on-one interview on Friday.

Look over the full conference schedule here: http://aeroastro.mit.edu/aeroastro100/centennial-symposium/centennial-symposium-agenda. Space.com's Miriam Kramer will be on location covering the conference.

