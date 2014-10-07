Trending

Morning Light | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

This space wallpaper shows ESO's La Silla Observatory with a backdrop of the Milky Way. Established in the 1960s, La Silla was ESO's first observatory to be built in Chile.
(Image: © ESO/J. Pérez)

This space wallpaper shows ESO's La Silla Observatory with a backdrop of the Milky Way. Established in the 1960s, La Silla was ESO's first observatory to be built in Chile.Visible on the hill in the centre of this image is the rectangular New Technology Telescope (NTT) on the left, and the domed ESO 3.6-metre telescope to the right.

