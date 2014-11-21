Stunning Night Sky Photos by Stargazers for October 2014

Oct. 23, 2014, Partial Solar Eclipse Seen with Calcium Filter

The sky is a wonderland of amazing sights. HERE: Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of the partial solar eclipse, taken in northern Arizona, on Oct. 23, 2014. He used a calcium filter to produce the image.



See amazing photos of the night sky (and some sun views) from October 2014 as seen by Space.com readers in this gallery.

October Solar Eclipse Through Leaves: Shreenivasan Manievannan

The partial solar eclipse of Oct. 23, 2014 is seen through tree leaves in this stunning photo captured by photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan in South Carolina.

Projected Image of Partial Solar Eclipse of Oct. 23, 2014

Stan Honda

A projected image shows the partial solar eclipse as seen in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 23, 2014. Gary E. Kader, Director of Burrell Observatory at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, stands with his 5-inch Alvan Clark refractor telescope (built in 1874). Photo by Stan Honda.

Oct. 23, 2014, Partial Solar Eclipse with Bodie Island Lighthouse

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck sent in a photo of the partial solar eclipse taken in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Oct. 23, 2014.

Bodie Light and Milky Way in North Carolina

James L. Jenkins Jr.

Astrophotographer James L. Jenkins Jr. sent in a photo of the Milky Way over Bodie Light on North Carolina's Hatteras National Seashore, taken July 17, 2014.

Moon Over Dublin

Anthony Lynch

Astrophotographer Anthony Lynch sent in a photo of the moon taken in Dublin, Ireland, on Oct. 4, 2014.

Night Sky Over the Azores

Pedro Vaz de Carvalho

Astrophotographer Pedro Vaz de Carvalho sent in a photo of the night sky taken at Serra do Cume, Terceira Island, Azores. Image submitted Oct. 3, 2014.

Milky Way at Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse

Ray Yeager

Astrophotographer Ray Yeager sent in a photo of the Milky Way and Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse at Acadia National Park, Tremont, Maine, taken in the summer of 2014. He writes: "This was taken about 3 AM. The milky way is already fading with the early morning sunrise beginning."

Waxing Crescent Moon Over Ohio

John Thomas

Astrophotographer John Thomas of Beavercreek, Ohio, sent in a photo of the waxing crescent moon taken on Sept. 29, 2014.

Night Sky Over Bend, Oregon

Jason Brownlee

Astrophotographer Jason Brownlee sent in a photo overlooking Bend, Oregon and the Cascade Mountains, taken early on the morning of Oct. 2, 2014.

Lunar Eclipse Seen in San Diego

Maxwell Palau/StarDude Astronomy

Astrophotographer Maxwell Palau sent in a photo of the Oct. 8, 2014, lunar eclipse taken in San Diego, California.