New 'Interstellar' Posters Promise a Space Travel Epic

The latest movie posters for the much-anticipated space film "Interstellar," offers dazzling views of interstellar spaceflight and otherworldly planets. And if there's one thing we love at Space.com, it's an epic space movie.

The new photos are the latest glimpse into the world of "Interstellar" ahead of the film's Nov. 7 premiere. Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Interstellar" tells the tale of an Earth in crisis and a team of astronauts that is apparently dispatched to find another suitable planet for humanity. Actor Matthew McConaughey leads an all-star cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Michael Caine, among others. So that's the setup. Now to the posters.

The first of the new posters, all of which were released last week, is truly the most dazzling. It features the film's spaceship (which we see more of in the trailers) apparently in flight as it streaks across the final frontier. At the bottom of the sheet, is the phrase: "Go further."

Nolan has based the spaceflight concept of "Interstellar" on the theories of astrophysicst Kip Thorne at Caltech in Pasadena, California. This poster gives us a sense of how that concept might look in action.

Paramount also launched an "Interstellar" game last week that lets players create and explore their own universe. The game is available for desktop and mobile devices.

The second "Interstellar" poster from Paramount is a hero shot of McConaughey in full spacesuit regalia as he appears to explore a snow-covered planet. Its tagline: "The end of Earth will not be the end of us."

Life on Earth looks pretty bleak in the "Interstellar" trailers that have been released so far. The planet's resources seem low and dust storms abound, and apparently nothing left in the solar system can help us, if one voiceover in a trailer is to be taken as it sounds.

A third "Interstellar" poster never leaves the Earth, but it may be the film's most inspiring image. It shows McConaughey's character and his daughter on their family farm, gazing up at the night sky, and the universe beyond. It's tagline: "Mankind was born on Earth. It was never meant to die here."

There are several ongoing projects in real life that this tagline seems to build on. NASA is aiming to send astronauts to an asteroid, and then on to Mars. Billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX has said repeatedly that he wants humans to colonize Mars. So, making humans a multi-planet species is as much a real-world trend as it is a science fiction trope.

Finally, Paramount Pictures released an exclusive poster to Yahoo! Movies which is worth checking out. It shows McConaughey and his crew in spacesuits, yet also knee-deep in water, after setting their spacecraft down on water. The tageline: "Mankind's next step will be our greatest." You can see it on Yahoo Movies here.

So what have we learned about "Interstellar" from these posters?

The untapped possibility of space exploration, as well as the constant drive for humanity to become a multi-planet species, seems to be a major theme in "Interstellar." Even the film's name is ambitious. It's not called "Interplanetary" or "Mars." It's aiming for someplace much farther, a vertiable star trek, if you will.