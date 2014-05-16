New 'Interstellar' Movie Trailer Reveals Plot, Spaceship (Video)

The first full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie "Interstellar" popped up online today (May 16), and it's a doozy.

From director Christopher Nolan, 'Interstellar' movie arrives in theaters November 2014. (Image credit: ©2014 Paramount Pictures. All Right Reserved.)

The 2.5-minute "Interstellar" trailer features an amazing-looking spaceship inside Saturn's rings, Matthew McConaughey as an engineer and Michael Caine as a wise professor. And it divulges some key plot points for the first time. (Until now, the people behind "Interstellar," one of the most anticipated movies of 2014, have kept the film's plot tightly under wraps; the original teaser trailer, for example, mostly used archival footage from NASA to give fans a taste of the themes the film explores.)

The new trailer reveals that Earth has run out of food, and the only way to save humanity is to leave the planet and the solar system behind. McConaughey must travel interstellar distances with a crew of explorers to save the species. "We're not meant to save the world. We’re meant to leave it," Caine's character says in the trailer. "We must reach far beyond our own lifespans. We must think not as individuals, but as a species. We must confront the reality of interstellar travel." [8 Science Fictions Movies to Watch in 2014]

"Interstellar" is partially based on the writings of Kip Thorne and directed by Christopher Nolan ("Inception"). The new full-length trailer is playing before showings of "Godzilla," which premiers nationwide today. "Interstellar" is set to premiere in the United States on November 7.

