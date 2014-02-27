8 Science Fiction Movies to Watch in 2014

Space Movies to Look Up for in 2014

Marvel Studios

From a murderous alien to a rip in spacetime, 2014 is jam-packed with movies for space geeks of all kinds. Here are eight space movies to check out during your free time this year.



'The Rocket' Takes a Lucky Flight

Red Lamp Films

This coming of age tale follows the life of a boy who wants to build and enter a rocket into a dangerous competition in Laos. He needs to prove to himself and his family that he isn't bad luck. "The Rocket" won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival.



Watch the trailer. "The Rocket" was released earlier in 2014.



Build a Spaceship with 'The LEGO Movie'

Warner Bros.

Okay, it's not pure sci-fi per se, but there are the vintage LEGO spaceships that captured our hearts as kids. "The LEGO Movie" follows the adventures of a normal LEGO guy named Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) as he makes his way through the vast brick-built universe trying to save his friends and the planet. The movie also features Benny (voiced by Charlie Day), a spaceman obsessed with building his complicated LEGO spaceship to help his friends. The blue character is a call back to an early line of cosmic LEGO toys, and is sure to delight space fans of all ages.



Watch the trailer. "The LEGO Movie" is in theaters now.



'Under the Skin' Brings Aliens and Horror Together Again

A24

"Under the Skin" looks intense. The movie follows an alien (Scarlett Johansson) as she makes her way around Scotland leaving dead hitchhikers in her wake. The trailer ends with what looks like the intact skin of a person floating in blackness. Creepy.



Watch the trailer (probably not safe for work). "Under the Skin" is set for U.S. release in April 2014.



Repeat Each Day with 'Edge of Tomorrow'

Warner Bros.

The action movie "Edge of Tomorrow" is like "Groundhog Day" brought into the science fiction realm. Tom Cruise stars as a soldier forced to endlessly repeat his last day in a raging alien war. He starts to use each day as a way to become more skilled and continues fighting the same battle again and again.



Watch the trailer. "Edge of Tomorrow" is scheduled for release in June 2014.



Fly Through Space with 'Jupiter Ascending'

Warner Bros.

Jupiter Jones (played by Mila Kunis) is destined for cosmic greatness. Although Jupiter works as a toilet cleaner without much luck, she dreams of the stars. She is the next person in line for an inheritance that could balance the cosmos, according to a plot description. Because of this, the "Queen of the Universe" wants her destroyed.



Watch the trailer. "Jupiter Ascending" is set for release on July 18.



'Earth to Echo' Phones Home

Walt Disney Studios

"Earth to Echo" is about a band of kids that run across an amazing cosmic find: an alien that has landed on Earth and needs help. They find the alien after getting strange messages on their cellphones.



Watch the trailer. "Earth to Echo" is set for release in July.



Run with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Marvel Studios

From the looks of the trailer, "Guardians of the Galaxy" is going to be fun. Based on a comic book of the same name, the story follows Peter Quill (also known as Star-Lord), who stole an orb sought out by the evil villain Ronan. Quill teams up with a band of misfit heroes (including a bipedal raccoon named Rocket) to stop Ronan, who threatens the safety of the universe.



Watch the trailer. "Guardians of the Galaxy" is set for release in August 2014.



'Interstellar' Launches into Theaters

Paramount Pictures

The newest film from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan ("Inception"), "Interstellar" explores a future where governments have collapsed and NASA is merely a memory. When a rip in spacetime opens, the remnants of the space agency must explore it to "offer up hope for humanity," according to a movie description. The plot is based on the ideas of Kip Thorne, a theoretical physicist at CalTech. FULL STORY: Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' Trailer Lifts off with NASA Footage (Video).



Watch the first official trailer for "Interstellar." "Interstellar" is set for U.S. release on Nov. 7.