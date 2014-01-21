Homemade Rockets Soar in Laos in 'The Rocket' (Movie Trailer)

A coming of age tale set in Laos, "The Rocket," follows a boy on a mission — he wants to build a rocket and enter it into the rocket festival. Image uploaded Jan. 21, 2014.

A coming of age tale set in Laos, "The Rocket" follows a boy on a mission — he wants to build a rocket and enter it into a rocket competition. The event is dangerous (as any competition involving shooting off homemade rockets probably would be), but the boy wants to enter it in order to prove he's not bad luck.

The trailer for the new movie is an exciting glimpse into the trials and tribulations the boy and his family face during the film. "The Rocket" is now playing in New York City and won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival. Watch the trailer in the window below:

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.