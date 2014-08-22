Venus and Jupiter Sparkle Together in August Sky (Stargazer Photos)

Jupiter, Venus, Lake

On Aug. 18, 2014, Venus and Jupiter took center stage in a stunning pre-dawn celestial conjunction. See amazing photos by stargazers of Venus and Jupiter together in the early-morning sky. HERE: Astrophotographer Jeff Sullivan took this image of the two planets rising above Topaz Lake in the western part of the United States.

New York City, Jupiter, Venus

Stan Honda captured this view of Jupiter and Venus from New York City on Aug. 18.

Jupiter, Venus from India

Abhinav Singhai

An observer points toward Jupiter and Venus in the dawn sky from Damdama Lake, Haryana, India.

Jupiter and Venus from Italy

Giuseppe Petricca

Jupiter and Venus rise behind a mountain range in this amazing photo taken in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 18 in Italy.

Jupiter, Venus Arizona

Jupiter, Venus and the M44 star cluster are all visible in this stunning image taken by Chris Schur on Aug. 18, 2014.

Venus and Jupiter through Telescope

This close-up view shows what Venus and Jupiter would look like in a telescope on Aug. 18, 2014.

Venus and Jupiter: Monday, Aug. 18, 2014

The location of Venus and Jupiter in the early morning sky on Aug. 18, 2014 are shown here in a sky map from Sky & Telescope Magazine.