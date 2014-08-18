Photos: Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk to Launch Peruvian Satellite

Chasqui 1 Satellite Before Release

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev holds the nanosatellite before releasing it during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.

Peruvian Nanosatellite Release

NASA TV

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev prepares the Chasqui 1 satellite for release during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.

Peruvian Nanosatellite Release

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is in the foreground as the Chasqui 1 satellite floats off into space. Image uploaded on Aug. 18, 2014.

Chasqui 1 Satellite Release

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev threw the Peruvian Chasqui 1 satellite into space from the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.

Chasqui 1 Release

NASA TV

The Peruvian Chasqui-1 satellite floats away from the International Space Station on Aug. 18, 2014.

Oleg Artemyev Outside Space Station

NASA TV

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev takes a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Aug. 18, 2014.