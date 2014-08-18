Photos: Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk to Launch Peruvian Satellite

Chasqui 1 Satellite Before Release
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev holds the nanosatellite before releasing it during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.
Peruvian Nanosatellite Release
Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev prepares the Chasqui 1 satellite for release during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.
Peruvian Nanosatellite Release
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is in the foreground as the Chasqui 1 satellite floats off into space. Image uploaded on Aug. 18, 2014.
Chasqui 1 Satellite Release
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev threw the Peruvian Chasqui 1 satellite into space from the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 18, 2014.
Chasqui 1 Release
The Peruvian Chasqui-1 satellite floats away from the International Space Station on Aug. 18, 2014.
Oleg Artemyev Outside Space Station
Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev takes a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Aug. 18, 2014.