Dusty Mystery | Space Wallpaper

Supernova Explosion 1920
This space wallpaper of an artist’s impression shows dust forming in the environment around a supernova explosion.
(Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This space wallpaper of an artist’s impression shows dust forming in the environment around a supernova explosion. VLT observations have shown that these cosmic dust factories make their grains in a two-stage process, starting soon after the explosion, but continuing long afterwards.

