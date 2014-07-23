Dusty Mystery | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper of an artist’s impression shows dust forming in the environment around a supernova explosion. (Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This space wallpaper of an artist’s impression shows dust forming in the environment around a supernova explosion. VLT observations have shown that these cosmic dust factories make their grains in a two-stage process, starting soon after the explosion, but continuing long afterwards. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

