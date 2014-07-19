Best Space Photos of the Week - July 19, 2014

Comet Resembles 'Rubber Ducky' in European Spacecraft Views (Photos, Video)
The comet being chased down by a European probe looks a bit like a child's bath toy, new images from the spacecraft reveal.
Take That, Jupiter! Planet's Great Comet Crash of 1994 Recalled
Twenty years ago this week, humans for the first time witnessed a collision between two bodies in the solar system. [Read the full story here.]
Zap! Laser Sparks Fly on Mars in Curiosity Rover Video
NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars has set off some fireworks on the Red Planet with the zap-zap-zap of its high-tech space laser. [See the video here.]
Private US Cargo Ship Blasts Off on Space Station Delivery
A private spaceship packed with astronaut food, science experiments and a fleet of tiny satellites soared into orbit from Virginia's Eastern Shore today (July 13) on an orbital delivery mission to the International Space Station for NASA. [See the video here.]
New Mars Map Is the Best Ever Made (Image, Video)
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released the most thorough map of the Martian surface to date. [See the video here.]
Experimental Space Plane Designs Wanted by US Military
The U.S. military is moving ahead in its plan to develop a robotic space plane capable of launching payloads to orbit cheaply and efficiently. [See the video here.]
SpaceX Reusable Rocket Test Returns Booster to Earth, then 'Kaboom'
The commercial spaceflight company SpaceX returned part of its Falcon 9 rocket back to Earth after a successful satellite launch Monday (July 14) in a reusability test that did not go entirely as planned after the booster splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean. [Read the full story here.]
Huge Meteorite on Mars Discovered by NASA's Curiosity Rover
Talk about a speed bump. NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has discovered its first meteorite on the Red Planet, and it's no puny space rock. [Read the full story here.]
Private Cygnus Spaceship Delivers NASA Cargo to Space Station
A commercial cargo ship built by Orbital Sciences Corporation arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday (July 16) to deliver fresh food, supplies and other vital gear for NASA. [Read the full story here.]
Gullies on Mars Carved by Dry Ice, Not Water
Running water didn't create the channels that crisscross the surface of the Red Planet, a new study suggests. [Read the full story here.]
Moon Boot-Styled Sneakers Celebrate GE's Role in Apollo 11 Lunar Landing
General Electric is taking a "small step" into sneaker design to commemorate the role — or rather, sole — it had in mankind's first "giant leap" on the moon. [Read the full story here.]