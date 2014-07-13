Photos: Orbital Sciences' Orb-2 Space Station Delivery Mission

Cygnus Orb-2 Mission About to Arrive at the International Space Station

Alexander Gerst (via Twitter as @Astro_Alex)

Between July and August 2014, the company Orbital Sciences sent the SS Janice Voss, an unmanned commercial cargo ship, to the International Space Station. See photos from that Orb-2 cargo delivery mission here.

Cygnus Spacecraft Re-entry

European astronaut Alexander Gerst captured this spectacular image of the Cygnus spacecraft is it disintegrated in the atmosphere above the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story.

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst caught this image of the Cygnus spacecraft re-entering Earth's atmosphere on Aug. 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story.

Cygnus Re-Entry by Max Suarev

Maxim Suraev

Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev captured this amazing picture of Orbital Sciences' Cygnus spacecraft breaking up in the atmosphere to the east of New Zealand on Aug. 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story.

Cygnus Capsule Remotely Guided to Node 2

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted this photo of Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Cygnus cargo spacecraft outside the International Space Station on July 16, 2014. He wrote that Mission Control Houston was remotely guiding Cygnus to Node 2 using the Canadarm2.

Cygnus Capsule Docked to the International Space Station (Orb-2 Mission)

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Cygnus cargo capsule docked to the International Space Station on July 16, 2014.

Orbital Sciences Antares Rocket Heads for Orbit

NASA/Bill Ingalls

An Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket soars toward space after a successful launch on July 13, 2014 from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Antares rocket carried Orbital's unmanned Cygnus cargo ship into orbit to deliver fresh supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station.

Cygnus Spacecraft Released from ISS

NASA (via Twitter as @NASA)

The Cygnus spacecraft as seen when it was released from the International Space Station on Aug. 15, 2014.

Cygnus Spacecraft After Release by the ISS

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' Cygnus spacecraft seen from the International Space Station after its release on Aug. 15, 2014.

First Glimpse of Cygnus Spacecraft Approaching the International Space Station

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of the first glimpse of Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Cygnus cargo capsule (at lower right over the ocean) heading to the International Space Station on July 16, 2014.

Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Heading to the International Space Station

Reid Wiseman (via Twitter as ‏@astro_reid)

Astronaut Reid Wiseman tweeted a photo of Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Cygnus cargo capsule heading to the International Space Station on July 16, 2014.