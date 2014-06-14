Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: June 14, 2014

Night in the City: Milky Way Dazzles Over New Zealand Lights (Photo)

Astrophotographer Mark Gee sent in an intriguing view of the Milky Way over Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, taken early June 2014.

Full Moon of June a Delightful Boon for Stargazers

Over the next few nights, the Full Moon will be a spectacular sight. Use naked eye or binoculars to spot its major features.

Full Moon Rises Early for Friday the 13th: Live Webcast Tonight

Matthieu Komorowski

For many people in the Northern Hemisphere this week, Friday the 13th coincides with a full moon, yet not every place will qualify for that particular astronomical oddity. In fact, some stargazers will see the full moon tonight (June 12), and you can too in a free live webcast.

Spooky 'Honey' Moon Casts Glow on Friday the 13th (Photos)

Today's full moon might be extra spooky for the superstitious. The moon officially turned full at 12:11 a.m. EDT (0411 GMT) on Friday the 13th, and stargazers captured some amazing photos of the rare sight. A Friday the 13th full moon will not rise again for another 35 years.

Springtime Auroras Dance in Vermont Night Sky (Photo)

Astrophotographer Brian Drourr took this image on June 8, 2014 from Champlain Valley, Vermont. See how he captured the aurora view here.

Stargazer Captures Amazing Close-up of Butterfly Nebula (Photo)

Astrophotographer Terry Hancock took this image as part of his mosaic of the Gamma Cygni region from his backyard observatory in Fremont, Michigan on May 29, 2014.

How Scientists Chased a New Meteor Shower from the Sky

Photo P. Jenniskens/SETI Institute

Skimming 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) above the ground, a group of scientists led by the SETI Institute's Peter Jenniskens spotted at least a dozen meteors that belong to a brand-new meteor shower.